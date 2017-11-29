Abnormally warm temperatures return, dry stretch continues through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The normal high temperature for Denver in late November is 46 degrees with the average low of 19 degrees.

But temperatures will climb to the upper 50s on Wednesday across the Front Range with sunshine mixed with wave cloudiness.

It will be windy to the west as a cold front arrives in the afternoon, dropping high temperatures into the low 50s on Thursday.

The mountains can expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with gusty winds above treeline, and highs in the 30s and 40s.

A dry, gusty cold front arrives on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be dry and sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

A storm system arrives Sunday night initially in the mountains with snow.

Light snow moves into Denver by Monday morning, and highs drop into the 30s and 40s.

Snow accumulations at the ski areas look to be light to moderate.

