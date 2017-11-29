A slight cool down moves in tomorrow and then it’s back to the 60s

A weak cold front is moving through Colorado this evening bringing gusty mountain winds on Wednesday and cooler temperatures for Thursday.

Winds have been strongest on Wednesday in the foothills and mountains with wind gusts reaching above 50mph on some of the mountain passes. Winds will calm down on the Front Range this evening but will still be breezy overnight for the mountains and foothills.

High temperatures will cool down about 10 degrees for Thursday. Highs in Denver and along the Front Range will be in the mid 50s with the 40s and 50s in Colorado’s mountains.

The rest of the week will be dry and warm. Highs will climb to the low 60s on Friday and Saturday and reach the mid 60s on Sunday with gusty winds.

The next storm system to bring some snow to Colorado will move in late Sunday through Monday.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Monday with a chance of snow on the Front Range. Stay tuned to the forecast this week for more details on this storm as it gets closer.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

