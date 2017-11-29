× 1940s White Christmas Ball

This is the first year the 1940’s White Christmas Ball is coming to the heart of Downtown Denver

With an array of movie set lights and props, vintage vehicles, re-enactors, sleighs, Christmas trees and spectacular holiday decorations, the 1940’s White Christmas Ball will transport attendees back to the 1940’s and 1950’s. The Ball will feature the most sought after big bands and vintage acts, including the Hot Tomatoes and The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, a special appearance by Hollywood’s 1940’s tap dancing and singing performance troupe The Satin Dollz, and an incredible Vintage Vegas Tribute Show with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. This year’s theme is an ode to the Hawaiian-themed Christmas song written in 1949 by Robert Alex Anderson and made famous by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, Mele Kalikimaka. To celebrate this year’s theme, a very special Polynesian show with the Kalama Polynesian Dancers will be presented on our Tango Tango Stage. Tropical drinks and gourmet Hawaiian, Polynesian and Christmas themed foods from the award winning chefs will also be available. The 1940’s White Christmas Ball is an annual sell-out charity event that donates a portion of the ticket sales to nonprofits including The Colorado 10th Mountain Division Foundation, The Commemorative Air Force, Rocky Mountain Honor Flight, The Audie Murphy Infantry Museum and The Young Aviators 43.

What: Eighth annual 1940’s White Christmas Ball

When (day and time): Saturday, December 2, 2017, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Convention Center,650 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: $75 for week-of General Admission tickets – which can purchased at 1940sball.org