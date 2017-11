Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- 14- year-old Brooklyn may have grown up in and out of the hospital but she says because she was in and out of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital it didn't seem like a hopeless situation.

Brooklyn is one of the thousand of children who end up at St. Jude every year-- but she's from right here in Colorado and is now a competitive cheerleader and wants to become a costume designer.

