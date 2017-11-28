Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is Cyber Monday and we have to tell you about a great deal. The YMCA of the Rockies in Winter Park and Estes Park was recently named best family resort in America by USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards. And they want you to visit. They are offering a 4 night stay for the price of 3 on this Cyber Monday. The discount is good for both lodge rooms and cabins. The property is so beautiful. It offers zip lining, snowy outdoor activities as well as indoor fun. And it all takes place on site. Also check out their new Spruce Saddle Adventure Zone. Reservations are only available online today and must be used by march 31st. Go to YMCARocies.org and look for the Cyber Monday lodging special.