Warm weather rolls into December

Cooler temperatures have replaced our record setting 81 degrees in Denver. However, mild readings above our normal high of 48 degrees will return. Highs will be in the 50s for Wednesday & Thursday in the city. We then warm quickly to the 60s with the warmest day on Sunday approaching 70 degrees.

It will remain dry as well along the Front Range. We are expecting mainly sunny days until we reach Monday into Tuesday. That's when our next cold front arrives with another shot of rain & snow showers.

