The Poet Laureate of the North Pole

DENVER -- If you're looking for a 'wordy' seasonal job leading up to Christmas, a poet from Denver might have beaten you to it!

Amy Marschek is the self-proclaimed 'Poet Laureate of the North Pole'. Her role: to go around making improvised poetry about the holiday season for anyone who will listen.

"I am so excited! Because I love poetry and I love the holidays. And it’s putting the two of those together," she said.

Marschek is known in poetry circuits along the Front Range, especially in Boulder and Denver.

