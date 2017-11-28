× Tech Review: Google’s new Home Mini is smaller, less expensive

Google was late to the voice activated home speakers, trailing the Amazon Echo by over a year. None the less, they moved in fast and this year they are also selling a less expensive mini version of their smart speaker called the Google Home Mini. Can it live up to the big brother, more expensive, Google Home and compete with the Echo Dot? I put it to the test.

Hardware

The Google Home Mini looks slick! It is a lot less rigid than the Echo Dot and it comes in 3 different colors, Light Grey, Dark Grey and Coral. The only actual button is the microphone on/off switch on the back. You adjust the volume by tapping on the side of the fabric screen on the left or right and the led dots under the fabric show you the current volume level. The Google Home Mini just looks good and most people may not even noticed it on your nightstand, in your kitchen or living room.

Setup

It’s pretty easy. The smartphone app (iOS or Android) will walk you through the process of connecting the Mini to your home network. It took me less than 5 minutes to have it up and running.

Google Assistant

The Google Assistant is exactly what you would expect it to be. Ask a question and she answers… usually. You can ask the weather, current news or set a kitchen time. It goes beyond that once you connect other smarthome devices. The Google Home Mini can control smart lights, smart thermostats and other smart home devices. Updates have been fast and furious with new features and supported devices since it was first released.

The voice is stuck in the box!

My biggest complaint about the Google Home Mini is that there is no audio output jack or option to connect the Mini to a bluetooth speaker. I probably wouldn’t care about this if the Echo Dot didn’t offer it. None the less, that’s the competition and Google has to keep up.

Conclusion

Despite the lack of an audio output the Google Home Mini is an awesome option for a great price. It’s the only smarthome speaker that will work with the Google Music streaming service… for obvious reasons. It also works hand in hand with Android phones. The new broadcast feature is a fun addition that ties your phone to the speaker really well.

I like the Echo and the Google Home. Frankly, it’s a issue of personal preference.

At $49 directly from Google (or most other retail stores) it’s a good deal but it’s on sale for the holiday for just $29!