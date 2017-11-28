St Jude Dream Home – Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom is a proud sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
$750,000 estimated value
Tickets are $100
Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Open house tours
Oct. 21 – Dec. 3
Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.
https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/denver.html
Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom