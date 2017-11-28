Southeast Colorado school board member convicted of murder declining seat

LA JUNTA, Colo. — A southeast Colorado man elected to a school board despite spending more than a decade in prison for murder said he won’t accept the post because his family has received threats.

Tom Seaba told KOAA-TV that someone broke into his La Junta home last week, poured gasoline around the house and left a threatening message.

KKTV reports that Seaba made a similar statement at Monday’s school board meeting.

Seaba discussed his conviction with local media shortly after this fall’s school board election.

Seaba has said he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and killing a fellow Marine in 1997.

According to North Carolina prison records, Seaba was released in March 2010 after nearly 13 years in prison.

Colorado officials have said nothing in state law prevented Seaba from running.