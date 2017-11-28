× Several homes evacuated in Aurora, police try to contact ‘armed and dangerous’ party

AURORA, Colo. — Police have evacuated homes Tuesday night in an area where officers were trying to make contact with a suspect who they said is known to be “armed and dangerous.”

The scene is in the 9300 block of East 19th Avenue.

A perimeter has been established and the following streets are closed:

Montview Boulevard to East 17th Avenue

Beeler Street to Chester Street

Police said several homes were evacuated for safety reasons.

Update: @greenwoodgov @ArapahoeSO & @AdamsCoSheriff are assisting. We have multiple vehicles & resources on scene & we are using different equipment to make sure our officers are safe. https://t.co/7fzNgjqexJ — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 29, 2017

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.