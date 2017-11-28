Several homes evacuated in Aurora, police try to contact ‘armed and dangerous’ party

Posted 7:06 pm, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07PM, November 28, 2017

AURORA, Colo. — Police have evacuated homes Tuesday night in an area where officers were trying to make contact with a suspect who they said is known to be “armed and dangerous.”

The scene is in the 9300 block of East 19th Avenue.

A perimeter has been established and the following streets are closed:

  • Montview Boulevard to East 17th Avenue
  • Beeler Street to Chester Street

Police said several homes were evacuated for safety reasons.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.