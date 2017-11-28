Several homes evacuated in Aurora, police try to contact ‘armed and dangerous’ party
AURORA, Colo. — Police have evacuated homes Tuesday night in an area where officers were trying to make contact with a suspect who they said is known to be “armed and dangerous.”
The scene is in the 9300 block of East 19th Avenue.
A perimeter has been established and the following streets are closed:
- Montview Boulevard to East 17th Avenue
- Beeler Street to Chester Street
Police said several homes were evacuated for safety reasons.
This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.
39.745445 -104.879591