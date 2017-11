AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A gas line explosion left one person injured at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion was reported about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Douglas Loop and Interior Drive in Douglas Valley housing.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The person’s name, age and gender weren’t released.

The cause of the explosion and the extent of any possible damage are under investigation.