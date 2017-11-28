North Korea fires ballistic missile after nearly 2-month pause

PYONGYANG, North Korea — A U.S. official said North Korea conducted its first missile launch in more than two months on Wednesday.

The Pentagon on Tuesday was more cautious, calling it a “probable” missile launch.

“We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea” at approximately 11:30 a.m. MST, spokesman Col. Rob Manning said.

He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile might have been launched.

It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

The Yonhap news agency is reporting North Korea launched a ballistic missile.