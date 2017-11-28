× No arrests after string of rental car thefts at DIA

DENVER — Rental cars have disappeared from lots at Denver International Airport.

Four rental vehicles were reported stolen at airport rental facility lots over the past week, according to Denver police incident reports. No arrests have been made.

The recent uptick is a small fraction of the problem at the airport, according to police statistics. Dozens of vehicles have been stolen from various airport lots over the last two years.

“I’ve never even heard of a rental car being stolen out of a rental lot,” one rental car customer told FOX31 on Tuesday.

On Saturday, three brand new cars were driven away from Advantage Car Rental’s lot, according to police. The theft led to one person being hit hit by the stolen cars resulting in “serious bodily injury.”

Advantage said it is taking steps to protect customers and employees.

“Safety of our customers and our employees is Advantage’s paramount concern. Our Denver facility remains safe as well as we have taken additional steps to protect our customers and employees,” Advantage CEO Scott Davido said. “The abhorrent event of violence was a reckless act by a criminal element. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and out of respect for their investigation we have no further comment at this time.”

On Sunday, a brand new luxury sedan was reported stolen at National. Witnesses told police the suspect followed closely behind another car at the exit. The suspect reportedly sped away soon after the security arm went into an upward position.

Police records show at least 96 vehicles have been reported stolen from car lots at DIA— including rental car facilities— in 2017.

In 2016, there were 132 vehicles reported stolen from DIA lots. That’s nearly one car every three days.

Airport officials said they meet regularly with police and rental car companies to share information to establish best practices aimed at preventing future theft.

Police were called to a rental car location on Thanksgiving Day after yet another person was hit and injured while a suspect reportedly tried to get away in a Jeep Wrangler.

No arrests have been made in the recent string of thefts. Anyone with information should call the Denver Police Department.