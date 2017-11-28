Neighbors’ petition could shut down family’s massive Christmas lights display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- A longtime Christmas lights display at a Connecticut home has neighbors running out of patience, according to WTIC.

The "Wonderland at Roseville" Terrace brings more than 30,000 visitors during the holiday season, which causes parking problems.

So, 45 residents have signed a petition.

"They are requesting some sort of action from the town to minimize the impact to the community," said Lt. Robert Kalamaras of the Fairfield Police Department.

Police have posted signage permitting parking on only one side of the street during evenings through the holidays.

"We are going to increase patrols," Kalamaras said. "We have the traffic unit that will go out there and assist with traffic on the high-volume days."

The Halliwell family, who built the display to more than 350,000 lights over 18 years, is also working to appease the neighbors.

"We've cut back on our hours and we've also lowered the voltage of the lights so they will not be as bright with also lower the music," said Mary Halliwell, who has built up the display with her family.

But the Halliwells are hurt the neighbors didn't come to them before sending a petition.

"Why don't we all put up lights? Let's really make it a neighborhood to really bring the people around," Gene Halliwell said.

Those signing the petition declined to speak with WTIC. But not everyone in the neighborhood is upset.

"I love it," said Jim Smith, who has helped the Halliwells break down the display. "With all the kids coming and the people coming it doesn't bother me."

The Halliwells don't charge admission but donations over the nearly two decades have totaled in the tens of thousands. All the money going to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Springfield.