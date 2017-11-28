Morning snow moves out, leaving behind chilly temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The all-time record high temperature in November was recorded in Denver on Monday with a high of 81 degrees.

On Tuesday, there are big changes in the weather.

Patchy fog and snow showers impacted metro Denver on Tuesday morning.

Fog and snow moved out of the Front Range around 9 a.m., leaving behind cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Denver will be dry the rest of the day.

Afternoon highs will reach 45 degrees -- 36 degrees cooler than Monday's record high.

Snowfall will continue through the midday and afternoon hours in the southern mountains, where 1 inch or fewer of accumulation is possible.

A few isolated showers in the central mountains can't be ruled out this afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through early Wednesday, bringing gusty winds on Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s with dry conditions.

The rest of the week will stay mild and dry with temperatures warming to the 60s by the weekend.

