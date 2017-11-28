After back-to-back record highs, cold front brings rain/snow mix, 40-degree drop in temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a record-breaking high of 81 degrees in Denver on Monday, a cold front moved in overnight Tuesday, dropping temperatures by 40 degrees.

There's a 20 percent chance of snow showers across the Front Range on Tuesday morning, then skies turn sunny in the afternoon.

There will be areas of drizzle along the foothills and Interstate 25 corridor in the morning. No accumulating snow is expected.

High temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the mid-40s across Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, one day after record heat shattered records in Denver.

Monday's high broke the previous record for Nov. 27 of 74 degrees set in 1903 and 1950.

It was also the warmest for any November day in Denver since record-keeping began in 1872. The previous warmest November temperature was 80 degrees on Nov. 8, 2006, and Nov. 16, 2016.

The central and northern mountains could see a few snow showers on Tuesday morning before skies turn sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The southern mountains stand the best chance of snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation.

A second cold front quickly slides through on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening with a period of gusty wind.

Otherwise, a mix of wave cloudiness and sun will prevail across the Denver metro area with highs in the upper 50s followed by low 50s on Thursday behind the cold front.

Saturday looks nicer than Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. It will be near 60 on Sunday with a cold front moving in late, bringing a chance for snow overnight into Monday morning.

