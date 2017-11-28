Lantern Fest in Pueblo postponed 3 times in 13 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When Fort Collins resident Taylore Jedlicka laid eyes on sky lanterns for the first time, she was hooked.

Sky Lanterns have been around a long time.

So when Taylore was turned onto the Lantern Fest, a company based out of Salt Lake City, she wasted no time buying tickets.

She was excited about the November 2016 show at the I-25 speedway in Pueblo, until it was canceled.

The Lantern Fest rescheduled the event to April 2017 at the same venue. It was once again rescheduled for Saturday, December 2. Is The third time a charm?

Problem Solvers reached out to the Lantern Fest and to the venue in Pueblo. No response from either.

After we left Taylore on Tuesday we learned that the Lantern Fest, you guessed it, once again postponed the December 2 festival due to, they say on their Facebook page, concerns for the weather.

So know brightly lit lanterns will be flying Saturday night.