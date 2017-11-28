× Inmate dies after being severely beaten at Colorado Springs private prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A prison inmate died after being severely beaten by other inmates, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

Daniel Pena was assaulted Nov. 20 at the Cheyenne Mountain Re-Entry Center, a private prison in Colorado Springs. Pena died Sunday.

The details of Pena’s injuries were not released. The incident did not involve any officers. No suspects were identified.

Pena, 64, was sentenced in August 2014 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in Denver.

The offices of the corrections department’s Inspector General and El Paso County District Attorney are investigating Pena’s death as a homicide.