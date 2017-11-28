Ink! Coffee shop reopens to more demonstrations after gentrification sign controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An ink! Coffee shop that came under fire after the owner put up a controversial sign about gentrification reopened to more demonstrations on Tuesday morning.

The sign was posted in front of the store at 29th and Larimer streets in the Five Points neighborhood on Wednesday.

The sign read in part, "Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014," with the back of it reading, "Nothing says gentrification like being able to order a cortado."

The store was vandalized on Thursday and there were protests on Saturday. The shop was supposed to reopen on Monday morning after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend but remained closed.

When the store opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, about 20 people were outside demonstrating. Officers with the Denver Police Department arrived to make sure the demonstration was peaceful.

The owner of the coffee shop and the advertising firm behind the sign have apologized, saying it was “callous, naive and uninformed.”