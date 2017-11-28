How will Republican Tax Plan impact me?

DENVER — Republicans passed a key test Tuesday with a Senate Committee advancing the GOP tax plan. Whether it will pass a vote on the Senate Floor by the end of the year is another question.

How this will impact you is another question.

According to a non partisan Congressional Budget Office, poorer Americans would actually pay more in taxes while wealthier Americans would see the biggest benefits.

According to the CBO Report, Americans making less than $30,000 a year would pay more in taxes, mainly because of rising healthcare costs.

Americans making between $50,000 and $75,000 would see tax relief between 2019-2025 however their taxes would rise in 2027.

Meanwhile Americans making more than $75,000 would see modest declines in tax payments over the long term with Americans making more than $100,000 a year seeing the most benefits.

Marketwatch, a financial website, has created a tax calculator for Americans to input their own data to determine possible impacts. After all, every tax payer is different because of children, mortgages, and charitable deductions.