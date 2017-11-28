When you buy a new or certified Honda or used car from Kuni Honda on Arapahoe between November 24th and 30th, 2017, they will donate $100 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver. They will also donate $10 from every oil change purchased during the same time. Together we can make a difference in the lives of families caring for their sick children.
Help Kuni Honda Support the Ronald McDonald House
-
McDonald’s is celebrating world gratitude day
-
Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans after dozens of reported injuries
-
List of top ten vehicles stolen in metro Denver released by Aurora Police
-
National Coffee Day 2017: Deals and freebies
-
Filmmaker shoots genius commercial to help girlfriend sell 1996 Honda Accord
-
-
3 arrests made in robbery outside CU sorority
-
Trump pledges to donate $1 million of personal money to Harvey relief
-
LPGA golfer wins tournament, donates entire $195,000 check to Houston Relief Fund
-
Poudre High School football player, mom killed in Fort Collins crash
-
CU graduate among 3 sailors killed in plane crash in Philippine Sea
-
-
U.S. Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued
-
Texas prisoners donate $53,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey
-
Volunteers continue Daddy Bruce’s legacy, feed 6,500 Colorado families for Thanksgiving