Firestone man killed in high-speed motorcycle crash in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 31-year-old Firestone man was killed Monday after a high-speed motorcycle crash, the Longmont Police Department said.

The man and another motorcyclist were traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Colorado 119 at Zlaten Drive near Sandstone Ranch Park about 5:45 p.m.

One of the motorcyclists left the roadway, hit a guardrail, lost control and slid into the center median.

The motorcycle and rider then crossed over into the westbound lanes of traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

The other motorcyclist was found by police and later released.

Drugs and/or alcohol are possible contributing factors to the crash, police said.

Westbound Colorado 119 was closed from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the investigation.