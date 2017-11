WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration said it has received 68 reports of pet illnesses and 15 deaths related to bone treats.

The treats are described as ham bones, pork femur bones, rib bones and smokey knuckle bones, but no specific brands were named by the FDA in its warning.

The treats are a choking hazard that could cause vomiting, diarrhea or rectal bleeding, the FDA said.

Officials said 15 dogs have died after eating a bone treat.