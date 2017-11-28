Death of 23-month-old found in Big Thompson River ruled an accident

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a toddler whose body was pulled from the Big Thompson River on Monday has been ruled an accident, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday.

The child’s mother told police she called 911 about 9:25 a.m. on Monday after the 23-month-old went missing from their residence in the 1500 block of West U.S. 34 near Drake.

Her mother told police that 30 minutes before the 911 call was made, the girl was sleeping in the residence, but when she came back, the child was gone.

The toddler was pulled from the Big Thompson River about 400 yards down river from the residence about 30 minutes after the 911 call was made.

The autopsy report classified the cause of death as drowning with hypothermia also being a factor.