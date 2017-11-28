× Colorado lawmaker accused of sexual harassment says he won’t resign

DENVER — A Democratic lawmaker who’s been accused of pressuring a fellow lawmaker to have sex says he wants to tell his side of the story and won’t abandon his campaign for Colorado state treasurer.

Adams County Rep. Steve Lebsock said in a Tuesday statement he hasn’t been contacted by investigators about the complaint.

On Nov. 10, House Speaker Crisanta Duran removed Lebsock as chair of the Local Government Committee and urged him to resign after Adams County Democratic Rep. Faith Winter said that he harassed her.

Winter later filed a complaint about an alleged 2016 incident in which she says Lebsock suggested they engage in sexual acts during an end-of-session party.

Lebsock says he’s been notified of two formal complaints against him. He denies wrongdoing.