Classes back in session at Telluride High School after ‘Columbine-style’ threats

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Classes are back in session at Telluride High School under heightened security as authorities continue to investigate social media threats made against the school.

The school was closed Monday after a student alerted officials about plans for a “Columbine-style” attack being discussed on Snapchat a day earlier.

Investigators later discovered another post threatening to detonate explosives at the school.

A male student suspected of posting the explosives threat was taken into protective custody on Sunday. A handgun and rifle were seized at his home.

Members of various law enforcement agencies searched the school but didn’t find any weapons or explosives.

Telluride Chief Marshal James Kolar said he’s confident there’s no threat to public safety at the school.