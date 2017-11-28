City council OKs $162 million maintenance contract for DIA underground train system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city council approved a $162 million maintenance and operations contract for the underground train system at Denver International Airport on Monday night.

The council approved the seven-year contract with Bombardier Transportation Holdings USA in an 11-0 vote.

The contract covers maintenance and operation of the trains, tracks, tunnels, power system and infrastructure.

Airport officials hope to expand the train system's capacity within the next three years with additional cars that link the three concourses to the terminal.

The council earlier this year approved a $1.8 billion expansion plan at the airport as passenger traffic continues to grow.

One $650 million project will renovate the terminal, while gate expansions are planned for all three concourses.