Army vet saves neighbors from hospital

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Labor Day is eventful for many people. It is now a day Army veteran Manuel Arredondo will never forget.

September 4th, a fire broke out at a neighboring building in Arredondo’s Castle Rock apartment complex.

By neighbors' accounts, he, along with law enforcement, helped to safely evacuate everybody from the building.

But this Army Veteran still had to go to the hospital.

Arredondo is OK, but he eventually received a hospital bill, he says, for $10,000.

The father of eight is not sure how he will pay the bill, but is hoping the Department of Veterans Affairs can help out.

