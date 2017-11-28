× Aqib Talib’s suspension for fight with Michael Crabtree reduced to one game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree both had their two-game suspensions reduced after an on-field fight Sunday.

Both players won their appeals and had their suspensions reduced to one game on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

NFL also reduced Aqib Talib’s two-game suspension to one game, per source. So both players will serve one game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2017

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib suspensions reduced to one game on appeal by jointly appointed arbitrators, sources say, as @AdamSchefter reported. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 29, 2017

The NFL said the two violated rules regarding unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness. Talib will miss this weeks game against the Miami Dolphins.

The suspension was sparked by a fight between the players. After Crabtree threw a punch at Talib, several Raiders and Broncos players started going at it on the sideline.

Both players were ejected from the game. Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was also ejected for shoving an official to the ground.

This is not the first time Talib and Crabtree have fought during a game.

The two got into a fight during a game last season when Talib grabbed Crabtree’s gold chain necklace during the final regular-season game.

“The series of flagrant violations for which you are being disciplined began less than three minutes into the game,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runywan wrote to Talib.

“First, while competing on the field of play, you deliberately ripped your opponent’s chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him.

“Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity.

“Finally, once you were momentarily separated from your opponent, you again engaged him and threw a punch. … Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations.”