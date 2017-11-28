A consumer warning for brides-to-be about flower company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A bride from Aurora has a warning for anyone buying flowers for a big event: Do your research!

Katherine McCandless purchased bouquets made from recycled materials from Eco Flower well in advance of her wedding.

“I was excited. I wanted to avoid all of the preserving fees of real flowers, so I was excited to have wedding flowers that would last forever,” she said.

But just a few days before her wedding, Katherine had terrible news. The Utah company emailed to say they would not be able to complete her order.

“It was super stressful. I was five days from my wedding. I didn`t have any flowers,” she said.

Katherine found another vendor, and paid a rush fee for other flowers.

But it took a long time to get a refund from Eco Flower, and in the meantime she found a Facebook page called “Eco Flower Screwed Me Over” that has more than 1,700 members.

Now she wants to warn other couples.

“I would just caution them to do their research. Had I looked into reviews outside of Facebook I would have found out they had a lot of issues. They had an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau. I should have done my research,” McCandless said.

That’s a message the Better Business Bureau wants to get out as well.

Krista Ferndelli with BBB of Denver and Boulder also has these tips.

“Make sure you are reading the fine print. Save any and all communications with the business and then definitely pay with a credit card because there are some fraud protections.

Eco Flower did not respond to our request for comment.