8-year-old beats stage 4 brain cancer at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cameron Scott beat stage 4 brain cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — and his story is receiving attention from thousands of supporters, WGN reports.

Meet the 8-year-old superhero who beat brain cancer at St. Jude https://t.co/AnH6BZWHRx pic.twitter.com/TIIyDF0qL7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2017

According to “Today,” Cameron was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as medulloblastoma one year ago.

The cancer started as a tumor on his brain and then spread to his spine in what was considered stage 4, high-risk cancer.

Doctors discovered the cancer after Cameron fell down the stairs and started experiencing back pain.

After that, Cameron went through a four-hour surgery to remove the tumors and six months of chemotherapy.

St. Jude has pioneered gene sequencing of Cameron’s form of cancer so it was able to create the highly targeted treatment program.

Today, Cameron is cancer-free, and his family — like all other St. Jude families — has not received a single hospital bill, according to WBTV.

Almost 4,000 people have shared Cameron’s photo on Twitter and Facebook along with some of their family’s cancer treatment stories.