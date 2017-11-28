2 hurt in explosion at hash oil extraction operation in Denver

Hash oil extraction explosion in Denver. Photo credit: Denver Fire Department

DENVER — Denver firefighters responded to an explosion involving a butane hash oil extraction operation Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 4800 block of Hooker Street.

A Denver Fire Department spokesperson said there were reports of two people suffering burn injuries. He did not know the extent of their injuries. They were transported to a hospital.

The explosion damaged and partially collapsed a detached garage at the residence. Crews were working to stabilize the structure.

