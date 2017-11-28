2 hurt in explosion at hash oil extraction operation in Denver
DENVER — Denver firefighters responded to an explosion involving a butane hash oil extraction operation Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the 4800 block of Hooker Street.
A Denver Fire Department spokesperson said there were reports of two people suffering burn injuries. He did not know the extent of their injuries. They were transported to a hospital.
The explosion damaged and partially collapsed a detached garage at the residence. Crews were working to stabilize the structure.
This story is developing. We have a crew on the way and will update with the latest.
39.784808 -105.029026