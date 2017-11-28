13-year-old accused of shooting 3 people makes first court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 13-year-old boy arrested for the Thanksgiving Day shooting outside Manual High School made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The judge told the suspect why he was being investigated. A second appearance on Friday is scheduled. That's when charges, if any, could be filed.

FOX31 talked to one of the suspect's mentors who worked with him at a local recreation center. He describes the 13-year-old as a fun loving kid.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” Wendell Smith said.

Smith has worked with him at St. Charles Recreation Center for a few years.

“Comes in plays basketball, shoots pool," Wendell said. “He’s just a awesome little kid. I would’ve never see him in any other light.”

“These kids go through a lot. You never know what causes a kid to have to do some of the things that they do. It’s unfortunate, but the times that we’re in, you just never know.”

Police still have no motive and they're on the hunt for more suspects. The suspect is not a student at any Denver Public Schools.