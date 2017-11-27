Zipper, service dog in training, turns 1 year old

DENVER — Our Freedom Service Dog in training hit a big milestone on Monday: Zipper officially turned 1 year old.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have been following Zipper’s process to become a service dog to a veteran in need as part of our Serving Those Who Serve initiative.

He’s been working hard every day learning new skills and we celebrated his birthday with a party on the FOX31 Morning News on Monday.

On Tuesday, Zipper will go to the vet to get some tests on his elbows, shoulders and hips.

He has to pass the test in order to continue on his path to being a future freedom service dog.

