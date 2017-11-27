Young child reported missing from Larimer County cabin found unresponsive

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A young child who was reported missing from a cabin in Big Thompson Canyon was found unresponsive about a half-hour later on Monday morning, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 call was made about 9:25 a.m. of a missing child in the 1500 block of West U.S. 34 near Drake, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s exact age is not known, but the sheriff’s office said he or she is younger than 5 years old.

Law enforcement went to look for the child, who was found about 30 minutes later east of the cabin. How the child was found is not known.

The child was unresponsive. CPR was performed and the child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The sheriff’s office said the parents are being interviewed to get more information about the incident.

The location of the cabin is west of where the highway is closed for construction. To get past the roadblock, proof of residency is required.