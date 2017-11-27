Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle Boulder County crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash involved a 2015 Nissan and a 2010 GM, and happened at U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road just west of Erie before 9 a.m.

The 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 45-year-old man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette with unknown injuries.

Neither person was identified.

Southbound U.S. 287 was closed at Jasper Road for the investigation and crash cleanup.

Southbound lanes remained open, but traffic backed up for at least one mile, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. Alternate routes were advised.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Video from scene of crash at Hwy 287 and Isabelle in #Erieco Intersection blocked except Northbound traffic pic.twitter.com/FkiyGyHwck — Paul Aiken (@PaulAikenBDC) November 27, 2017