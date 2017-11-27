Resident input sought for regional housing study

DENVER—The City and County of Denver is among five metro municipalities working jointly on an analysis called the Assessment of Fair Housing.

A public survey is being administered now through Dec. 30 to better understand residents’ housing decisions and experiences living, working, and going to school in the region.

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes and is available online in eight languages.

Additional accommodations are available by request by calling 1-800-748-3222.

Other elements of the assessment will include focus groups and meetings with residents, immigrant and refugee communities, LGBTQ community, civil rights advocates, affordable housing developers, social service agencies, and real estate agents.

The Assessment of Fair Housing study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in an effort to increase housing opportunities and economic inclusion nationwide.

Details about the regional assessment and upcoming events are available online. A draft report on the assessment and action plans is expected to be available for public comment in February 2018.