Record warmth Monday ahead of cold front to drop temperatures 30 degrees

DENVER -- High temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 70s in Denver and across the Front Range on Monday.

The daily record high of 74 set in 1903 and 1950 is expected to fall, and the all-time monthly record high of 80, set in 2006 and 2016, could be threatened as well.

Expect wave cloudiness and sunshine across the Front Range.

It will be the classic warm before the storm" ahead of a cold front that is pressing in from the northwest.

This will force the downsloping, warming wind to increase out of the southwest to 15-35 mph. Mountain wind will gust up to 80 mph above treeline.

There will be 1-3 inches of snow in the mountains overnight into Tuesday morning. That might cross the Front Range as a light rain/snow mix for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Then it moves away quickly. Highs on Tuesday drop at least 30 degrees into the 40s for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The rest of the week stays in the 50s with another cold front on Wednesday.

Next weekend looks partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Mountain snow is possible on Sunday.

