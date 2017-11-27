Paxton Lynch out 2-4 weeks with ankle injury, Siemian to start against Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Paxton Lynch will miss two to four weeks with after he suffered a sprained ankle in the Broncos’ loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, coach Vance Joseph said on Monday.

Trevor Siemian will return as starting quarterback.

“Paxton has an ankle injury that will keep him out two to four weeks, so Trevor will be the quarterback,” Joseph said.

Siemian came in for Lynch during the Raiders game and led back-to-back touchdown drives.

“I don’t know the exact play, but I know I got hit,” Lynch said after the game on Sunday. “I don’t know if it was the sack. I can’t remember the exact play, but I think somebody rolled up on it.”

Lynch was 9 of 14 for 41 yards and an interception against the Raiders.

Siemian beat out Lynch for the starting quarterback job during training camp in August. Siemian was benched in favor of Brock Osweiler after he committed several turnovers.

Osweiler played for three games before coach Joseph named Lynch the starting quarterback for last week’s Raiders game.