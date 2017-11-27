Oreo-flavored candy canes arrive in stores

Oreo is getting into the holiday spirit with Oreo-flavored candy canes.

The black and white striped snacks apparently tastes like the cookies and cream flavor of an original cookie.

But the TODAY show was not convinced.

Happy #NationalCandyDay! There's a whole treasure trove of new Christmas candy out in stores now, including new Oreo candy canes! Found these at Woodman's. A post shared by @candyhunting on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

“They are good, but they don’t really taste like Oreos,” Tracy Saelinger wrote. “Upon first lick, the taste is more reminiscent of Tootsie rolls and then, once that wears off, there are hints of chocolate wafer, followed by a slightly creamy taste.”

The limited edition holiday treat is available in select stores and retail for about $3 for a box of 12.