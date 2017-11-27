Multi-unit fire in Arvada makes smoke visible for miles

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Fire District responded to a multi-unit structure fire that had smoke visible for miles on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out near West 64th Avenue and Ward Road around 2:50 p.m., according to Arvada fire. At least two buildings were fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department fought the fire from the outside and quickly got it under control about ten minutes later.

Photos from the scene showed smoke and fire damage to a garage and nearby units.

It is unknown how the fire started or how many people were affected.

This story is developing and we’ll update with the latest.