Man, woman, dog injured in rollover crash, forcing I-76 closure in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man, woman and dog were injured in a rollover crash that closed Interstate 76 on Monday morning, the Commerce City Police Department.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the East 104th Avenue overpass just before 4 a.m., police said.

The male driver told police that he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopping or slowing in front of him, causing the rollover.

The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries and went to an animal hospital after his dog suffered unknown injuries.

A female passenger was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Denver Health Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The names and ages of those who were injured were not released.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not suspected of being the cause of the crash.

The interstate was closed at the Sable Boulevard exit while police investigated and cleared the scene. It was expected to reopen by 7:30 a.m.