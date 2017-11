× Jingle Bell Run

The Jingle Bell Run will be held on December 10 at Washington Park. Festivities and on-site registration and packet pickup will begin at 8 AM and the run will begin at 10:15. There will be a costume contest for dogs and humans! Dogs will also be welcome at the race, to walk or run. There may even be adoptable puppies at the event, if weather permits.

