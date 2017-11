Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There`s just something about Christmas tree shopping and trimming a tree in 80 degree weather - in Colorado - that just doesn't seem right.

The folks back in 1950 probably said the same. On this day,back then, a record high was set at 74 degrees.

Fast forward to 2017 and a fall heat wave is unexpected for those new to the state and natives are a little taken aback.

FOX31's Tiani Jones reports.