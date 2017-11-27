Iconic Colorado drive-in diner set to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUMA COUNTY -- An iconic Colorado diner is closing its doors for good in December after serving communities across the Eastern Plains for more than half-a-century.

Woody's Drive-In has been around for 56 years. Its owner, J. Roger Woody, was 20-years-old when Woody's came into fruition.

"It's going to be tough to close down," said Woody. "[but] I decided it was probably about time to retire".

Although Woody's is located in Yuma (2 hours east of Denver), folks from all over Colorado would make the trek out there to get a bite of the diner's famous burgers and ice-cream cones.

Due to some health issues, Woody said he wants to focus on other things, like traveling.

Woody's will remain open through December 17.

J. Roger Woody said he plans to sell the diner's building, but isn't sure what it will be turned into.

