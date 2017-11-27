‘I came out there to play football’: Aqib Talib talks about brawl with Michael Crabtree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib talked about the fight with Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree that responded in the two getting ejected from Sunday's game.

The two got into a fight just minutes into the game in Oakland.

“I came out there to play football on Sunday and I don’t really know what he came out there to do," Talib said. I came out there to play football and he came out here on this extra stuff, so one thing lead to another.

"It’s unfortunate and I wish it didn’t happen, but it happened. Just have to move on," Talib added.

Here's 7 Broncos going after Michael Crabtree on the sideline. Crab did start it, but man ...pic.twitter.com/LhDbOcHII5 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 26, 2017

The fight between Crabtree and Talib quickly sparked a brawl between several Raiders and Broncos players on the sideline.

After the two were ejected from the game, Radiers running back Marshawn Lynch escorted Talib through the Raiders bench as he left the field to ensure no more fights began.

Talib had to go by the Oakland bench to get to the locker room.

Fight breaks out between Raiders and Broncos: - Aqib Talib ejected

- Michael Crabtree ejected

- Gabe Jackson ejected

- Marshawn Lynch escorts Talib off the field pic.twitter.com/YBQIm3hMKy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2017

“It’s unacceptable. We can’t do it. I’m not going to speak for the Raiders—I’m not going to speak for their intent, but we can’t do it," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said about the fight. "We can’t lose our best corner in a game like that."

After the game, Chris Harris Jr. claimed Crabtree "sucker punched" him in the stomach one play before the brawl broke out. Talib said his fight with Crabtree was not to defend Harris.

“No, I didn’t even defend Chris. If you see the play, I didn’t defend Chris. He punched Chris and the next play he came and punched me," Talib said. "He was on his—whatever he was on. I wasn’t even defending Chris this time. That wasn’t even a problem.”

There's speculation that Talib, Crabtree, and potentially others involved in the brawl could be fined or suspended from the NFL, but Talib is hoping the league see's his side of the story.

“I hope the league sees basically how it started and sees I didn’t come out there to fight and wrestle with him. I just hope the league sees that.”

This is not the first time Talib and Crabtree have fought during a game.

The two got into a fight during a game last season when Talib grabbed Crabtree's gold chain necklace during the final regular-season game in a 24-6 Broncos victory.

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib have been ejected after starting a brawl in Oakland.

Reminder: This is what happened when they played the last season. pic.twitter.com/f87rWeIDp2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2017

The Broncos lost against Oakland on Sunday, 21-14, for their seventh consecutive loss, their longest losing streak in 50 years.