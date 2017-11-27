× Funding for children’s health insurance in jeopardy

DENVER — Families who rely on a state and federal government program to afford health insurance for their kids were told to start researching other option on Monday.

The Children’s Health Plan Plus (CHP+) covers kids in Colorado whose parents don’t qualify for Medicaid but cannot afford private insurance for their children. Federal funding for the program expired in September 2017.

On Monday, Department of Health Care Policy and Financing began sending out letters to families to urge parents to be prepared in the event federal funds are not reinstated.

According to Congresswoman Dianna DeGette, Colorado is relying on left over funding from last year that will run out in January.

She says she is working hard in DC to make sure the program is reauthorized. “People should not panic. The state is required to send these letters,” explained DeGette.

She went on to urge families to reach out to their lawmakers to share their concerns.

“They should call their members of congress and their senators and tell them how important this had been in their children’s lives and that congress should not be playing politics with the CHIP program,” added DeGette.

In a release from the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, the department there will be regular updates on the future of CHP+ on the department’s web page.