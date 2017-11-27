Family Practice Medicine at a great price

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the current state of health care? There's a way to step outside the system, still get treated, and develop a personal relationship with your doctor. PeakMed provides family practice medicine using an affordable monthly membership model with unlimited visits. No waiting for appointments and no insurance required. Here to tell us more was Bill J. Garden, Chief Financial Officer at PeakMed. PeakMed has three locations in Denver and Colorado springs. For more information, call 1-844-673-2563, or visit peakmed.com.
