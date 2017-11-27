Denver police searching for 2 armed liquor store robbery suspects

DENVER — Two men are being sought after they allegedly held up a liquor store on East Colfax Avenue earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

The suspects entered John’s Liquors at 1816 E. Colfax Ave. about 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 17, police said.

The suspects were armed with handguns and demanded money from the employee.

Both suspects were described as black males in their 20s. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans, white gloves and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.